Le Pen calls French political crisis 'a circus' amid Macron criticism

    • 08 October, 2025
    • 17:19
    Marine Le Pen, leader of the parliamentary group of France's right-wing National Rally party, has described the current political situation in the country as "a circus," Report informs, citing French media.

    Speaking during a visit to Cournon-d'Auvergne, Le Pen said she expects either the dissolution of parliament or the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.

    "In reality, the circus we are witnessing is the result of one thing - President Macron's lack of respect for the institutions. By resisting the institutions, he resists the French people. It's a tragic and hopeless show that damages politics, harms the country, and tarnishes his reputation internationally," she stated.

    Le Pen also reiterated her readiness to support a vote of no confidence against any government and called the dissolution of parliament inevitable.

    Le Pen Fransadakı siyasi vəziyyəti "tamaşa" adlandırıb
    Ле Пен назвала политическую ситуацию во Франции цирком

