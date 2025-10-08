Le Pen calls French political crisis 'a circus' amid Macron criticism

Marine Le Pen, leader of the parliamentary group of France's right-wing National Rally party, has described the current political situation in the country as "a circus," Report informs, citing French media.

Speaking during a visit to Cournon-d'Auvergne, Le Pen said she expects either the dissolution of parliament or the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron.

"In reality, the circus we are witnessing is the result of one thing - President Macron's lack of respect for the institutions. By resisting the institutions, he resists the French people. It's a tragic and hopeless show that damages politics, harms the country, and tarnishes his reputation internationally," she stated.

Le Pen also reiterated her readiness to support a vote of no confidence against any government and called the dissolution of parliament inevitable.