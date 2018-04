Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Moscow did not ask Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down, nor did it offer him political asylum, Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of 2015.

"In both cases, the answer is: 'No'," Lavrov told his annual news conference. "This is untrue... No one asked about political asylum, and no one offered anything of the kind."