Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation in Syria by phone

© ABC News

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have discussed the situation in Syria by phone, Report informs referring to the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The foreign ministers discussed prospects for further cooperation in resolving the Syrian conflict with an emphasis on the sustainable functioning of de-escalation zones," text of the message of the Russian Foreign Ministry says.

Notably, the conversation took place on the initiative of the American side.