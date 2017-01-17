Kyrgyzstan has resumed exploration work at Boeing crash site

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan resumed search and rescue operations at the crash site near Kyrgyzstan'sManas airport outside Bishkek.

Report informs citing the Kyrgyz media, it is said in the press-service of the department.

About 50 people involved in search-and-rescue operations, as well as buses.

It is expected that, experts of Interstate Aviation Committee will arrive in Kyrgyzstan today in the afternoon, experts of the Interstate Aviation Committee, who will read black box flight data.

Notably, cargo airplane of Turkish company “ACT Airlines” traveling from Hong Kong airport crashed today morning to buildings in settlement “Dacha-Su” while landing to Manas airport near Bishkek due to adverse weather condition. At least 37 people are reported dead in the accident 2 kilometers from airstrips of Manas airport.