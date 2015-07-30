Kuwait identifies cell of Islamic State militants

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Kuwaiti authorities say they have uncovered a cell of Islamic State militants from the small Gulf nation involved in fighting in Iraq and Syria, Report informs citing foreign media.

The Ministry of Interior said on Thursday that it identified five Kuwaitis involved in the cell, including one named Mubarak Malfi who was killed while fighting in Iraq.

It says the other members of the cell are now in custody and have confessed to being indoctrinated by the group and receiving weapons training before taking part in fighting abroad. The suspects identified were born between 1982 and 1990.

Authorities say the detainees will be prosecuted.

Kuwait has tightened security in the wake of a bombing claimed by the Islamic State group that killed 27 worshippers at a Shiite mosque in late June.