Kosovo fails to obtain UNESCO membership

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Kosovo has narrowly failed to obtain membership in the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after a vote by member countries at the organization's general conference in Paris, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The vote on November 9 in Paris was 92 countries in favor of Kosovo's membership, while 50 countries voted against allowing Kosovo to join UNESCO.

Kosovo needed support from three more countries that participated in order to achieve membership.

Serbia and Russia campaigned against Kosovo's membership.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said before the vote that granting membership to Kosovo would mean politicizing UNESCO’s activities.

A majority of UNESCO's 58-member executive board voted on October 21 to recommend Kosovo as a full member state.

Kosovo's sovereignty has been recognized by more than 110 countries, including the United States and a majority of EU member states.