Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons development

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has condemned the United States and South Korea for increasing security threats. He has stressed his intention to further promote weapons development, Report informs via NHK.

The Sunday edition of North Korea's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported that Kim delivered a speech on Saturday at the opening ceremony of a military hardware exhibition in Pyongyang.

Released photos show ICBM-class ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, on display.

The paper says Kim described US-South Korea joint military drills as training for future use of nuclear weapons.

He accused the two countries of posing a real and serious threat to the security of his country and countries in the region.

He also said he has allocated what he calls a special asset to important targets to counter the US military buildup in South Korea.

He said the acceleration of arms development is necessary to remove the new threat and maintain the balance of power.

South Korea's military says Pyongyang is preparing a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. Some observers say Pyongyang might unveil its latest weapons.