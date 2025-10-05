Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons development

    Other countries
    • 05 October, 2025
    • 12:33
    Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons development

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has condemned the United States and South Korea for increasing security threats. He has stressed his intention to further promote weapons development, Report informs via NHK.

    The Sunday edition of North Korea's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported that Kim delivered a speech on Saturday at the opening ceremony of a military hardware exhibition in Pyongyang.

    Released photos show ICBM-class ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones, on display.

    The paper says Kim described US-South Korea joint military drills as training for future use of nuclear weapons.

    He accused the two countries of posing a real and serious threat to the security of his country and countries in the region.

    He also said he has allocated what he calls a special asset to important targets to counter the US military buildup in South Korea.

    He said the acceleration of arms development is necessary to remove the new threat and maintain the balance of power.

    South Korea's military says Pyongyang is preparing a military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10. Some observers say Pyongyang might unveil its latest weapons.

    North Korea United States South Korea
    Kim Çen İn ABŞ və Cənubi Koreyaya xəbərdarlıq edib

    Latest News

    13:40
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's badminton team wraps up CIS Games with silver and six bronzes

    Individual sports
    13:01

    Azerbaijan rowing duo claims bronze at CIS Games

    Individual sports
    12:48
    Video

    Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents weekly summary of events

    Military
    12:33

    Kim Jong Un raps US, S.Korea as security threat, promotes weapons development

    Other countries
    12:11

    Judge temporarily blocks Trump administration from deploying troops in Portland, Oregon

    Other countries
    11:21
    Photo

    Russian attack kills 1, injures 10 in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

    Other countries
    11:05

    Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'

    Other countries
    10:34

    Minister: Education holds invaluable role in reinforcing foundations of sustainable economy

    Domestic policy
    10:08

    Syrian FM to visit Türkiye next week

    Region
    All News Feed