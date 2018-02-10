Kim Jong Un invites South Korean president to Pyongyang

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Kim Jong -un has invited the South's President Moon Jae-in for a summit in Pyongyang, Report informs, Yonhap News Agency said.

Report informs, the invitation, delivered by the North Korean leader's visiting sister Kim Yo-jong, said Mr Kim was willing to meet the South's leader "at the earliest date possible", said a spokesman for the presidential Blue House.

The delegation of North Korea visited the presidential palace and attended a dinner given by the President of South Korea.