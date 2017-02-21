Kim Jong Nam’s son arrived in Malaysia to take his father’s body

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Son of killed on February 13 in Kuala Lumpur Kim Jong Nam, elder brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, arrived in Malaysian city to pick his father’s body, Report informs referring to TASS.

According to some reports, Kim Han-sol arrived to Malaysian capital today morning and already visited hospital, where his father’s body is kept. NHK reports that extra security measures were taken at the hospital; specifically, 30-40 additional armed security officers were deployed in the area.

TV channel informs that Kim Han-sol identified body of his father. Embassy Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Malaysia demands handover of the body. However, Malaysian authorities told that they will give body only to closest relatives. Malaysia withdrew its ambassador in Pyongyang upon emerged conflict between two countries.