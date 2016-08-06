Kenya hit by electricity outage, Nairobi without power

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Most of Kenya suffered a blackout today due to a fault on a major transmission line serving the capital Nairobi, electricity distributor Kenya Power said, Report informs citing Reuters.

By 0600 ET supply had been restored to all major regions including the capital Nairobi, West Kenya, North Rift, South Nyanza and the Coast area, the company's spokesman told.

Kevin Sang, Kenya Power's chief communication's officer, told Reuters supply was knocked out at 5:34 a.m. local time (0234 GMT) on Saturday when a fault occurred on a transmission line that runs from Olkaria in Kenya's Great Rift Valley region to Nairobi.

Blackouts are common in Kenya, partly because of an aging energy network and insufficient generation capacity. Many businesses in Nairobi and other big towns operate back-up generators.