Kallas: EU members support proposal for 20th sanctions package against Russia

European Union (EU) member states have backed the proposal to introduce a 20th sanctions package against Russia in order to maintain economic pressure on the country, according to Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Report informs.

Speaking at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Kallas stated that the EU intends to intensify economic pressure on Russia and accelerate the provision of financial and energy assistance to Ukraine.

"This week, the EU plans to adopt a new sanctions package against Russia. Every euro we take from Russia is a euro it cannot spend on war," she emphasized, adding that member states have already supported the idea of a 20th sanctions package, marking the next step forward.

The official also highlighted that ministers have agreed to halt oil and gas purchases from Russia, in line with a call made by US President Donald Trump.

Kallas confirmed that the EU is preparing to mobilize Russia's frozen assets to meet Ukraine's urgent defense needs.

Additionally, the EU intends to propose further measures to protect Ukraine's energy infrastructure from new Russian attacks, the High Representative noted. She further said that the union plans to increase gas supplies to Ukraine and assist in repairing damaged facilities.