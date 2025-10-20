Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

The situation regarding Ukraine remains unchanged, and Kyiv has been ready for a ceasefire since February, said Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Report informs.

However, Moscow will not engage in genuine negotiations until it faces defeat in the war, she stated at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The official emphasized that offering Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for peace is not a viable solution:

"History has repeatedly shown that such concessions only lead to similar situations and new demands from Russia. I believe we overestimate Russia's strength and underestimate our own. Moreover, international law is essential to prevent others from making illegal claims tomorrow as well."