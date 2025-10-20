Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 19:57
    Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

    The situation regarding Ukraine remains unchanged, and Kyiv has been ready for a ceasefire since February, said Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Report informs.

    However, Moscow will not engage in genuine negotiations until it faces defeat in the war, she stated at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

    The official emphasized that offering Ukrainian territory to Russia in exchange for peace is not a viable solution:

    "History has repeatedly shown that such concessions only lead to similar situations and new demands from Russia. I believe we overestimate Russia's strength and underestimate our own. Moreover, international law is essential to prevent others from making illegal claims tomorrow as well."

    Kaja Kallas Russia Ukraine Kremlin
    Kaya Kallas: Kreml Ukrayna ilə danışıqlara yalnız uduzacağı halda başlayacaq
    Кая Каллас: Кремль начнет переговоры по Украине только если будет проигрывать

    Latest News

    20:52

    Armenia, Moldova discuss European integration

    Other countries
    20:43

    Juventus hand new contract extension to Rugani

    Football
    20:23

    Turkish, Greek FMs convene in Luxembourg

    Region
    20:08
    Photo

    Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agencies

    Foreign policy
    19:57

    Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeat

    Other countries
    19:35
    Photo

    Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%

    Infrastructure
    19:25

    Netanyahu says Israel dropped 153 tonnes of bombs on Gaza

    Other countries
    19:18
    Photo

    Khalaf Khalafov meets with Iranian Foreign Minister

    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Defense Minister visits Uzbekistan

    Military
    All News Feed