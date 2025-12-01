Kaja Kallas: EU should make Ukraine as strong as possible

EU needs to make Ukraine as strong as possible, High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, told journalists before meeting with the EU defense ministers, Report informs.

Kallas noted that two important issues will be discussed at today's meeting: "One is how to further support Ukraine, and the other one is on our own defense readiness and defense capabilities that we need to build up. It is clear that Russia does not want peace and therefore we need to make Ukraine as stronger as possible in order for them to be ready to stand up for themselves in this very, very difficult time. It could be a pivotal week for diplomacy. We heard yesterday that the talks in America were difficult but productive. We don't know the results yet, but I will talk to the Defense Minister of Ukraine and as well as the Foreign Minister of Ukraine today."

Touching on whether the US will find an optimal solution for Ukraine, the diplomat emphasized that Ukrainians are alone there: "If they would be together with Europeans, they would definitely be much stronger. But I am sure that Ukrainians will stand up for themselves."

As for Europe's concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's position at the negotiating table, Kallas highlighted two main points: "Well, the two things that we do. One is to put the pressure on Russia really on further sanctions reparations loan that they are very much afraid of. And the other is, is also to give them military, financial and humanitarian support that they can, you know, lost and outlast Russia. Reparations loan still an option because Belgium still seems to resist. Well, Belgium has legitimate concerns about the risks but all the other member states have said that they are willing to share those risks. So we are discussing those things. As it was said, we are not going to leave the Council in December without the result for the financing of Ukraine."