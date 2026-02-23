Kaja Kallas: EU FMs unlikely to agree on 20th sanctions package against Russia today

The EU Council of Foreign Ministers is unlikely to make progress on the adoption of the 20th package of sanctions against Russia and the €90 billion loan to Ukraine at today's meeting, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said upon her arrival at the meeting, Report informs.

"Tomorrow marks the fourth anniversary of this horrible war. Of course, there is going to be a discussion on the 20th sanctions package. But as you all know, I think there is not going to be progress regarding this today, but we will definitely make this push," she noted.

According to the diplomat, every effort will be made to ensure the sanctions are adopted and to persuade countries blocking the decision to reconsider their position. Hungary has previously issued tough statements and may refuse to change its position.

Kallas emphasized that the issues Hungary is raising are completely unrelated to the 20th sanctions package: "Well, we have heard from the media there, problems that they have that are totally not related to the 20th sanctions package. We should not tie together things that are not connected to each other at all. But let us listen to them explaining what are the reasons why they are blocking, and then see whether there are possibilities to overcome."

The EU's top diplomat added that relevant issues are being discussed with Hungary and other member states: "I have talked to the member states who are also going to raise this and convince the countries who are blocking. We are also looking at ways how we can do it. But as we have heard some very strong statements from Hungary, that is why I do not really see that they are going to change this, unfortunately, today, this position that they have."