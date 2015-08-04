Jury agrees to consider death sentence for Colorado shooter

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ James Holmes could still face the death penalty after a jury unanimously agreed on Monday that aggravating factors outweigh the mitigating factors for all of the murder charges for which he was convicted, Report informs citing foreign media.

That means that a third and final phase of sentencing will happen to determine whether he gets sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Holmes killed 12 people and injured 70 in a Colorado movie theater in 2012. He was convicted of 24 counts of murder in the first degree -- two for each victim -- in July.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday on the second phase of how to proceed with sentencing. Phase three is expected to start on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had argued that the jury should continue to death penalty proceedings which would be a final, third phase under Colorado law. Holmes' attorneys urged the jury to give Holmes a life sentence and end the months-long trial.

His attorneys have said that his schizophrenia mitigated the capital crimes for which he was convicted.

Holmes had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and when the jury declared his guilt he showed no reaction.