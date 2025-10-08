The partnership between the European Union and Greenland is vital; they need each other, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, prime minister of Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Danish Realm, said while addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Report informs.

Nielsen thanked the EU for its strong support during challenging times and pointed to the potential for expanded cooperation in areas such as mining (Greenland possesses 24 of the 34 critical minerals identified by the EU), renewable energy (hydro resources), bridging the digital divide, as well as education and sustainable tourism.

He also emphasized the importance of trade relations, particularly in fisheries, and emphasized the need to maintain mutually beneficial trade.

"The Arctic is being transformed by accelerating climate change, transboundary pollution, and biodiversity loss," he stated. However, the people of Greenland have always lived off the land and the ocean, never taking more than they needed. Seal hunting has always been an important part of Inuit culture."

Nielsen also expressed hope that the EU would consider amending its general ban on placing seal products on the EU market, as Greenland is experiencing serious negative consequences from this decision.

Later, at a press conference, in response to a provocative question about cooperation with the US, Nielsen noted that it has always been an important part of the island's policy, and that developing relations with the EU does not mean it is impossible or precludes cooperation with other partners.

"Cooperation and relationships play a key role in interstate interaction, and it is crucial that they are based on mutual respect," he emphasized, repeatedly emphasizing the importance of such an approach.

Greenland joined the European Community in 1973 along with Denmark, but after gaining autonomy in 1979 with the introduction of self-government within the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland voted to leave in 1982 and joined In 1985.