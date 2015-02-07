Japanese Prime Minister will seek the return of Kuril Islands

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, speaking at the annual "National Convention for the return of the Northern Territories" as in Japan called the four islands of the South Kuril Islands, which are the subject of a territorial dispute with Russia, said he intends to seek a speedy solution of the territorial issue with Russia .

"Former Islanders grow old, we start from the necessity solve the problem of "northern territories" as soon as possible", quoted Shinzo Abe, Report informs citing Kyodo Agency.

According to the information, the premier said that he would make every effort to advance the negotiations with the Russian president and resolve the territorial issue.

S.Abe added that 'Now we are working on preparations for the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Japan.

National convention for the return of the "northern territories" is held annually in Japan on February 7 with the participation of the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other politicians.