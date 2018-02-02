Japanese MFA warns its citizens on possible terror threat in Olympics 2018

© РИА Новости

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan (MFA) has warned its citizens about possible dangers during the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru.

"In view of the threats of major natural disasters, unrest or acts of terrorism, as well as the unpredictability of the situation on the Korean peninsula around North Korea, register in the foreign travel system at the foreign ministry so that the embassy could contact you and get the latest information on the safety of the trip in case of emergence", Japanese MFA stated.

According to the foreign ministry, in South Korea there are 2.5 times more murders and 1.2 times more robberies compared to Japan.