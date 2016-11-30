Israeli jets carried out airstrike near Damascus

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli aircraft carried out two airstrikes in the Damascus area overnight Tuesday.

Report informs citing the Israeli media, the first airstrike hit a weapons warehouse belonging to the Syrian army near Damascus.

The second attack, according to the report, targeted a convoy of cars belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist group.

Other Syrian websites reported that the attack on the Hezbollah convoy was meant to thwart a delivery of missiles from Syria to Lebanon. According to these reports, the convoy was bombed after it left the airport in Damascus.

There was no information about casualties and victims of the attack.