    Israeli cabinet to meet soon to approve Gaza peace plan — Netanyahu

    Other countries
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:18
    Israeli cabinet to meet soon to approve Gaza peace plan — Netanyahu

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he will convene a government meeting to approve agreements on the first stage of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Report informs via TASS.

    "A great day for Israel. Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home," Netanyahu said, according to a statement released by the prime minister's office.

    The office also reported that Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation shortly after the announcement of the agreement.

    According to the statement, Netanyahu thanked Trump for his mediation efforts and invited him to address Israel's parliament.

    He also hailed the Gaza deal as a moral victory for Israel.

    "With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel," the prime minister wrote on X.

    Netanyahu Qəzza razılaşmasını təsdiqləmək üçün Nazirlər Kabinetinin iclasını çağıracaq
    Нетаньяху созовет кабмин для ратификации договоренностей по Газе

