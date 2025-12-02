Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Israel receives remains of unidentified body from Gaza

    Other countries
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 18:54
    Israel receives remains of unidentified body from Gaza

    Israel on Tuesday received the remains of an unidentified body from the Gaza Strip via the Red Cross, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, adding they would undergo forensic identification, Report informs via Xinhua.

    "At the end of the identification process, and in accordance with the findings, an official notification will be delivered to the family," the statement noted, adding the remains will be transferred to the Ministry of Health's National Center for Forensic Medicine.

    Under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, Hamas is required to release 20 living captives and the bodies of 28 deceased hostages. All living hostages were released early in the truce in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. However, the return of the deceased hostages' bodies has been slow, with Hamas citing extensive rubble and destruction as obstacles.

    Before the latest handover, two hostages' bodies -- an Israeli and a Thai national -- were believed to remain in Gaza.

    Also on Tuesday, a Hamas official stated that members of its armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, and the Islamic Jihad's al-Quds Brigades were trying to locate the body of an Israeli hostage in northern Gaza, an operation the official described as facing major challenges due to limited resources and equipment.

    Israel Hamas hostages
    İsrail Qəzza zolağından daha bir girovun qalıqlarını təhvil alıb
    Израиль получил останки еще одного заложника из сектора Газа

