    Israel receives one more coffin with remains of deceased hostage

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 08:13
    The Israeli military in the Gaza Strip has received another coffin with remains of a hostage who died in the Palestinian enclave with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Report informs via TASS.

    In turn, the Israeli army's press service reported that the military had successfully transported the coffin to Israeli territory.

    The remains will soon be delivered to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv where forensic experts will conduct the identification procedure.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Gaza
    İsrail daha bir girovun cəsədini təhvil alıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Израиль получил в Газе еще один гроб с останками погибшего заложника

