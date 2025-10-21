Israel receives body of one more hostage — PM's office
Other countries
- 21 October, 2025
- 08:13
Israel has received via the Red Cross the body of one more hostage who died in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, Report informs via TASS.
"Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffin containing the remains of a deceased hostage, which was handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip. From there, the coffin will be transferred to Israel," it said.
"It will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to the family."
"The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned," it pledged.
