Israel accuses branch director of humanitarian organization in Gaza in sponsoring Hamas

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israel accused branch director of World Vision humanitarian organization in Gaza, Mohammed El-Halabi abi in transferring Hamas funds allocated to the humanitarian needs of the population.

Report was told in the Embassy of Israel, Mohammed El-Halabi was convicted as an important figure in the military wing of Hamas.

According to the embassy, he used his position to redirect 60% of World Vision humanitarian organization funds to the Gaza Strip for needs of Hamas military activity.

As the organization World Vision said they shocked to learn this and promised to conduct a thorough check on the matter.

Notably, Mohammed El-Halabi was arrested on June 15. On August 4, he was officially charged with sponsoring Hamas.