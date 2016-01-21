ISIS attacks oil terminal in Libya, threatens sequel

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Militants affiliated with Islamic State reportedly attacked oil installations and set fire to several crude storage tanks near the port of Ras Lanuf, Libya. Photos posted on social media show huge plumes of black smoke rising from the ground.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the tanks torched on Thursday morning belong to the Harouge Oil Operations company, Reuters reported, citing local industry sources. The militants also targeted a pipeline leading from the Amal oilfield to Es Sider.

A video posted online by one of the fighters threatened further attacks on Libyan ports.

"Today Es Sider port and Ras Lanuf and tomorrow the port of Brega and after the ports of Tobruk, Es Serir, Jallo, and al-Kufra," said Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) fighter Abu Abdelrahman al-Liby.