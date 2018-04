Baku.27 September.REPORT.AZ/ The Iraqi parliament gave a mandate to prime minister Haider al-Abadi to send troops to Kirkuk.

Report informs referring to Hurriyet, Iraqi parliament made such decision on September 27.

Regarding the ‘referendum’ initiated by the regional government in the northern Iraq, Haider al-Abadi said: “The ‘referendum’ must be annulled and dialogue initiated in the framework of constitution.”