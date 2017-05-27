Iraqi forces storm the last ISIS-controlled territories in Mosul

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi military said on Saturday that they started to storm the last districts of western Mosul controlled by the Islamic State on the first day of the holy Muslim month - Ramadan.

Operation to liberate Mosul, the largest stronghold of the Islamic State in Iraq, continues since October 2016 with the support of a coalition led by the United States. The military first liberated the eastern part of the city, and in February went over to the operation in the western part.

"United forces started to liberate the remaining areas on the right bank (the Tigris River)," the words of the commander of operation Abdel Amir Yaralla quoted on the Facebook page of the Iraqi military.

According to him, army storms the areas of the al-Shifa and the republican hospital, federal police - Zanjili district, and the elite anti-terror units - Saha region.