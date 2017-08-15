Iraqi army bombing ISIS-controlled Turkmen territory

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Iraqi army has begun bombing Tal Afar, which is under ISIS control.

Report informs citing foreign media.

Notably, Tal Afar is one of the districts of Mosul province, located 60 km west from Mosul city. The main part of the population is local Turkmen. They are considered Azerbaijani Turks. During Saddam Hussein's rule, a national assimilation policy was also pursued in Tal Afar, and Turkmens were forced to move from their homeland.