Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Antalya Diplomacy Forum US-Iran talks

    Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory

    Individual sports
    • 17 April, 2026
    • 12:14
    Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory

    Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov began the European Senior Championships 2026 in Tbilisi with a win.

    According to Report's correspondent at the competition, the Olympic champion competing in the 73 kg category defeated Konstantinos Tsaparas of Greece by ippon in the 1/16 final.

    Heydarov will face Dardan Cena of Kosovo in the 1/8 final.

    On April 16, two of Azerbaijan's seven judokas – Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Turan Bayramov (66 kg) – won bronze medals.

    The European Championship will conclude on April 19.

    Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory
    Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory
    Hidayat Heydarov Azerbaijani judokas European Championships
    Photo
    Avropa çempionatı: Hidayət Heydərov yarımfinala yüksəlib - YENİLƏNİB-2
    Photo
    Хидаят Гейдаров начал ЧЕ с победы

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