Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory

Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov began the European Senior Championships 2026 in Tbilisi with a win.

According to Report's correspondent at the competition, the Olympic champion competing in the 73 kg category defeated Konstantinos Tsaparas of Greece by ippon in the 1/16 final.

Heydarov will face Dardan Cena of Kosovo in the 1/8 final.

On April 16, two of Azerbaijan's seven judokas – Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Turan Bayramov (66 kg) – won bronze medals.

The European Championship will conclude on April 19.