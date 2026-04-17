Hidayat Heydarov opens European Judo Championships with victory
Individual sports
- 17 April, 2026
- 12:14
Azerbaijani judoka Hidayat Heydarov began the European Senior Championships 2026 in Tbilisi with a win.
According to Report's correspondent at the competition, the Olympic champion competing in the 73 kg category defeated Konstantinos Tsaparas of Greece by ippon in the 1/16 final.
Heydarov will face Dardan Cena of Kosovo in the 1/8 final.
On April 16, two of Azerbaijan's seven judokas – Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) and Turan Bayramov (66 kg) – won bronze medals.
The European Championship will conclude on April 19.
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