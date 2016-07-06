 Top
    Close photo mode

    Iraq will submit a claim against the UK because of 2003 invasion

    Iraq's parliament will require the government to sue

    Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Iraq's parliament will require the government to sue against the United Kingdom because of invasion in 2003.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, MP of Iraq's parliament Aliya Nassif said.

    Some period ago, special British commission has declared results of investigation of the government's actions during preparation for the US and British attack to Iraq. The Commission came to the conclusion that the British government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tony Blair made a mistake starting Iraq invasion.

    Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that bears full responsibility for the mistakes regarding the invasion of Iraq. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi