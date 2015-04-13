Iraq: one of the IS leaders killed

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ One of the leaders of the Islamic State terrorist group known as Abu Maria was killed in Iraq, Report informs citing TASS.

According to IRIB, the terrorist was killed in the north-east of the Tikrit city during the cleansing operation conducted by the armed forces of Iraq. The operation was implemented on the basis of the data provided by Iraqi Intelligence Service. Several assistants of the leader were also destroyed.

Abu Maria, according to IRIB, was a self-proclaimed "governor" of the two districts in the province of Salah al-Din from the Islamic state.