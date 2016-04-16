Iranian asylum seeker fined for attempted suicide

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ An Iranian asylum seeker has been fined for trying to kill himself during an attempt to move him and his daughter from an Australian-funded detention centre on the island of Nauru.

Report informs citing the BBC , Sam Nemati, sole guardian of the eight-year-old girl, admitted the charge and was ordered to pay A$200 ($155; £109).

Mr Nemati had been in the detention centre for two years.

Australia relocates undocumented migrants trying to reach the country by boat to Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

Nauru is a small Pacific island nation about 3,000 km (1,800 miles) north-east of Australia.

It was previously administered by Australia but gained independence in 1968.