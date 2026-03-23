Iran says coastal attack will lead to full Gulf closure and mine-laying

Iran's defence council threatened to lay sea mines to block the entire Gulf if Iran's coasts or islands are attacked, according to the Fars news agency, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

"Any attempt by the enemy to attack Iranian coasts or islands will naturally, and in accordance with common military practice, cause all access routes and communication lines in the Persian Gulf and the coasts to be mined with various types of naval mines, including floating mines that can be released from the coasts," the statement read.

"In that case, the entire Persian Gulf will practically find a situation similar to the strait of Hormuz for a long time. This time, along with the strait of Hormuz, the entire Persian Gulf will be practically blocked, and the responsibility for it will lie with the threatening party."

Iran has permitted some friendly countries, including China, India, Pakistan, to secure safe passage of their ships through the strait, but has effectively closed it down for others by attacking ships and reportedly laying mines in the waterway, causing a major crisis in global energy markets.