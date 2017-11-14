Iran's Rouhani visits quake area in Kermanshah province

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian president Hassan Rouhani visited earthquake-affected western province of Kermanshah.

Report informs referring to the TASS.

Head of Iranian state stated that Government and Armed Forces aim to deploy all resources and capacities for supporting the region’s population and facilitate the return to normal life for all residents of the region.

7.3 magnitude earthquake hit the Iranian-Iraqi border at night on November 13. The epicenter of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface. According to the latest date, the death toll from natural disaster reached 450 people and over 7000 injured. Search works continue.

Notably, today was declared a day of mourning in Iran.