Kubanychbek Omuraliev: Zangazur Corridor important for East-West transport connectivity

The combined GDP of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) countries stands at around $2.4 trillion, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying one of the organization's key priorities is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, known as the Middle Corridor.

"The establishment of a joint investment fund and the development of digital integration could also open up unprecedented commercial opportunities and ensure more efficient connectivity between the region and European markets. We also have a number of other joint projects. We are developing international initiatives and projects in the field of digitalization, which are already attracting the attention of many international companies," Omuraliev said.

The OTS Secretary General noted that the results of the Middle Corridor's development clearly demonstrate the effectiveness of the measures being taken, stressing that around 4.7 million tons of cargo were transported along the Middle Corridor in 2025.

"Container transportation volumes have also increased significantly, by approximately eightfold. In addition, a significant share of container traffic along the route consists of cargo flows from China. According to World Bank estimates, the volume of transportation along the Middle Corridor could reach 10 million tons by 2030. As you know, the Zangezur Corridor is also of great importance. It is important not only for Azerbaijan, Armenia and other countries in the region, but also for establishing more efficient transport connectivity between East and West," he added.