Azerbaijan sees threefold surge in revenue from pear exports to Belarus
Business
- 01 October, 2026
- 13:49
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In January–July 2026, Azerbaijan exported 3,885 tons of pears worth $2.6 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.
Compared to the corresponding period in 2025, this represents 2.1% more in volume and 0.4% less in value.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold pears to:
- Russia: 3,662 tons (+0.9%) worth $2.4 million (-3.3%);
- Kazakhstan: 126 tons (+21%) worth $63,000 (+24%);
- Belarus: 41 tons (+58%) worth $62,000 (+3 times);
- Ukraine: 19.5 tons (+2.4 times) worth $28,000 (+3.5 times);
- Georgia: 15 tons worth $7,400 (no supply a year earlier).
In 2025, 94.5% of the 8,726 tons of pears exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.
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