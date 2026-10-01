Azerbaijan sees threefold surge in revenue from pear exports to Belarus

Stay up to date with the top news!

In January–July 2026, Azerbaijan exported 3,885 tons of pears worth $2.6 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2025, this represents 2.1% more in volume and 0.4% less in value.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold pears to:

- Russia: 3,662 tons (+0.9%) worth $2.4 million (-3.3%);

- Kazakhstan: 126 tons (+21%) worth $63,000 (+24%);

- Belarus: 41 tons (+58%) worth $62,000 (+3 times);

- Ukraine: 19.5 tons (+2.4 times) worth $28,000 (+3.5 times);

- Georgia: 15 tons worth $7,400 (no supply a year earlier).

In 2025, 94.5% of the 8,726 tons of pears exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.