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    Azerbaijan sees threefold surge in revenue from pear exports to Belarus

    Business
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 13:49
    Azerbaijan sees threefold surge in revenue from pear exports to Belarus

    In January–July 2026, Azerbaijan exported 3,885 tons of pears worth $2.6 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Compared to the corresponding period in 2025, this represents 2.1% more in volume and 0.4% less in value.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan sold pears to:

    - Russia: 3,662 tons (+0.9%) worth $2.4 million (-3.3%);

    - Kazakhstan: 126 tons (+21%) worth $63,000 (+24%);

    - Belarus: 41 tons (+58%) worth $62,000 (+3 times);

    - Ukraine: 19.5 tons (+2.4 times) worth $28,000 (+3.5 times);

    - Georgia: 15 tons worth $7,400 (no supply a year earlier).

    In 2025, 94.5% of the 8,726 tons of pears exported from Azerbaijan went to Russia.

    Azerbaijan's exports pear exports State Statistical Committee Belarus
    Azərbaycan Belarusa armud ixracından gəlirini 3 dəfə artırıb
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