    Other countries
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 18:26
    Iran, Qatar mull development of cooperation and Gaza

    Iran and Qatar discussed the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

    As Report informs with reference to Mehr, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

    The parties also expressed concern about tensions in relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of continuing regional cooperation to maintain peace and stability.

    In addition, the parties discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the recent US draft resolution in the UN Security Council, emphasizing the need for ongoing consultations to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

