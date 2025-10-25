India's Chennai shores see magical white foam, leaving awe and concern

Toxic foam has once again taken over Chennai's coastline in India, Report informs referring to The New Indian Express.

Intense rainfall over the Adyar basin led to increased river discharge into the sea, causing nearly 1.5 km of the city's coastline between Pattinapakkam and Srinivasapuram to be covered in foam.

The flow of river discharge, along with untreated sewage, which is loaded with phosphates, had a churning effect at the Adyar estuary. This caused the frothy foam to take over Chennai's coastline.

According to The New Indian Express, despite government efforts, several waterways in the city, including the Adyar, Cooum, and Buckingham Canal, still carry untreated sewage, contributing to such incidents along Chennai's coastline.

Experts have warned that this frothy foam along Chennai's coastline poses public health risks, especially for kids. They have said that beaches like Marina, Thiruvanmiyur, and Besant Nagar, where the foam is particularly more, should be avoided for the time being, as the foam can lead to several health issues, such as skin irritation.

According to tests conducted by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), phosphate concentrations were high in coastal waters, while pH and dissolved oxygen levels remained within safe limits. This means that the foam is toxic and can cause skin problems, especially to those exposed for an extended period, like fishermen.