IDF starts partial withdrawal from Gaza
Other countries
- 10 October, 2025
- 12:12
Overnight and this morning, the IDF began to pull back troops in the Gaza Strip to agreed-upon deployment lines as part of the deal with Hamas to secure the release of all the Israeli hostages, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Some forces were completely withdrawn from Gaza, while others will remain at positions along the deployment lines.
The withdrawal took place under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes in some areas.
The IDF is expected to complete the pullback by tonight, within 24 hours of the Israeli government officially ratifying the agreement with Hamas.
Once complete, the IDF will remain in control of just over half of the Strip's territory, or 53 percent - most of which is outside urban areas.
Latest News
13:19
Photo
Expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council commences in DushanbeForeign policy
13:18
Rashad Nabiyev: Peace in South Caucasus creates foundation for new transport projectsInfrastructure
13:14
Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace PrizeOther countries
13:13
China to impose special port fees on US vesselsOther countries
13:10
Polish Foreign Minister visits UkraineOther countries
12:57
Next meeting of CIS Heads of State Council to be held in Turkmenistan in 2026Region
12:49
Vusala Gurbanova: 160 IT specialists to be trained at Holberton School AzerbaijanICT
12:42
Photo
Participants of international conference on missing persons begin visit to AghdaraForeign policy
12:36