IDF starts partial withdrawal from Gaza

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 12:12
    Overnight and this morning, the IDF began to pull back troops in the Gaza Strip to agreed-upon deployment lines as part of the deal with Hamas to secure the release of all the Israeli hostages, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Some forces were completely withdrawn from Gaza, while others will remain at positions along the deployment lines.

    The withdrawal took place under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes in some areas.

    The IDF is expected to complete the pullback by tonight, within 24 hours of the Israeli government officially ratifying the agreement with Hamas.

    Once complete, the IDF will remain in control of just over half of the Strip's territory, or 53 percent - most of which is outside urban areas.

    İsrail hərbçilərinin bir hissəsini Qəzzadan çıxarır
    ЦАХАЛ выводит часть войск из сектора Газа

