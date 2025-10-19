IDF launches airstrikes on Rafah in southern Gaza

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Terror operatives in the Gaza Strip launched an attack on Israeli forces in southern Gaza's Rafah, The Times of Israel has learned, prompting the IDF to launch airstrikes in the area.

    On Friday, several terror operatives emerged from a tunnel in the Rafah area and opened fire on Israeli troops, according to the IDF, with no injuries caused in that incident.

    İsrail ordusu Qəzzanın Rəfah şəhərinə hava zərbələri endirib
    ЦАХАЛ наносит авиаудары по Рафаху на юге Газы

