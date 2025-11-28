Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Other countries
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 19:15
    Hong Kong to pay families of fire victims HK$ 200,000 — about US $ 25,700

    Hong Kong authorities will provide compensation to the families of those killed in the residential-complex fire, local media report.

    Each next of kin will receive HK$ 200,000, roughly US $ 25,700, and the state will also cover funeral costs. Victims who were injured will be given HK$ 50,000 (around US $ 6,400), in addition to an earlier promised payment of HK$ 10,000 (about US $ 1,300). Temporary housing will be provided free of charge to all affected individuals.

    Current reports indicate that 128 people died in the fire, while 76 others - including 11 firefighters - sustained injuries.

