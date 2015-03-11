Hollande: The increased terrorist threat retained in France

Baku. 11 March. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist threat in France retained at a higher level, in in regard with, 10 thousand soldiers remain mobilized to maintain order in the country. Report informs referring to TASS, this assessment of the situation expressed by the French President Francois Hollande during a meeting at the Elysee Palace of the Security Council with the participation of heads of law enforcement agencies.

"In view of the fact that the threat of terrorist attacks against our country remains elevated, the President decided to maintain the level of 10 thousand. Army soldiers participate in support of the security forces of the Interior Ministry, said the presidential press service. Of them, 7 thousand are involved in the long term, mainly for protection of confessional properties that are under particular threat".