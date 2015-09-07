 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hollande says France won’t send ground troops to Syria

    “It’s unrealistic because we’d be on our own”

    Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Francois Hollande said France won’t send troops to Syria or Iraq, adding that its up to countries in the region to provide such support, Report informs referring to foreign media.

    “It’s unrealistic because we’d be on our own,” Hollande said at a press conference in Paris. “In Iraq, Iraqis must do these operations. In Syria, it’s the Syrian opposition and the regional froces that must take on that responsibility”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi