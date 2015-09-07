Hollande says France won’t send ground troops to Syria

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President Francois Hollande said France won’t send troops to Syria or Iraq, adding that its up to countries in the region to provide such support, Report informs referring to foreign media.

“It’s unrealistic because we’d be on our own,” Hollande said at a press conference in Paris. “In Iraq, Iraqis must do these operations. In Syria, it’s the Syrian opposition and the regional froces that must take on that responsibility”.