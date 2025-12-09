Hipper: Only Ukraine"s people should decide on holding presidential elections in Ukraine

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Other countries
    The European Commission (EC) believes that the decision to hold presidential elections in Ukraine should be made by the Ukrainian people.

    As Report informs, this was stated by Anitta Hipper, Lead European spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs and Security, at a briefing in Brussels, while commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that it is time to hold presidential elections in Ukraine.

    Hipper noted that the EC continues to consider Zelenskyy the elected president.

    Earlier, Trump, in an interview with Politico, stated that it is time to hold new presidential elections in Ukraine.

    Anitta Hipper Ukraine presidential election
    Avropa Komissiyası: Ukraynada prezident seçkilərinin keçirilməsi qərarını xalq verməlidir
    Хиппер: Решение о проведении выборов президента в Украине должен принять украинский народ

