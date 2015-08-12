Hillary Clinton to hand over email server to the FBI

Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Hillary Clinton has agreed to hand over to the FBI the private email server that she used as secretary of state, Report informs citing the BBC.

Her use of private email has generated a barrage of criticism as Mrs Clinton runs for president.

Critics say that her set-up was unsecure, contrary to government policy and designed to shield her communications from oversight.

The FBI is investigating whether classified information was improperly sent via the server and stored there.

Mrs Clinton initially handed over thousands of pages of emails to the state department, but not the server.

Her lawyers will also hand over to the FBI memory sticks which contain the copies of the emails.

Her use of private email has been a major issue in the presidential race. Polls show an increasing number of voters view her as "untrustworthy" due in part to the questions surrounding her email use.

Under US federal law, officials' correspondence is considered to be US government property.