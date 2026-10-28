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    Oman stands for strengthening international anti-corruption cooperation

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 16:13
    Oman stands for strengthening international anti-corruption cooperation

    Oman stands for strengthening international cooperation in the fight against corruption, including information exchange, the return of illegally obtained assets, and the improvement of legal assistance mechanisms, Deputy Chairwoman for Supervision over Establishments, Investments and Companies at the State Audit Institution of Oman Zahra bint Mohammed Redha Al Lawati told journalists at the third high-level meeting of the heads of anti-corruption law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in Baku, Report informs.

    "This meeting is of particular importance for the implementation of the Makkah Convention, primarily in matters of cross-border information exchange, mutual legal assistance, asset identification and recovery, as well as strengthening coordination between law enforcement agencies," she noted.

    According to Al Lawati, an effective fight against corruption should include preventive measures, risk-based control, early detection of offenses, and ensuring compliance with the law.

    "Our priority is to translate international commitments into practical mechanisms and measurable results, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure the protection of public funds," she emphasized.

    She also thanked the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan for organizing the meeting.

    "Baku is a beautiful and dynamic city where a rich cultural heritage is combined with modern development. The warm attitude of the people made this visit especially memorable," Al Lawati added.

    Zahra bint Mohammed Redha Al Lawati Fight against corruption Oman
    Oman korrupsiya ilə mübarizədə beynəlxalq əməkdaşlığı gücləndirməyə çağırıb
    Оман призвал укреплять международное сотрудничество в борьбе с коррупцией
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