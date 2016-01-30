 Top
    Close photo mode

    Hillary Clinton emails declared 'top secret'

    State Department said the messages were top secret and could not be released

    Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-two emails sent through Hillary Clinton's unsecured home server while she was secretary of state contained government secrets, US officials say, Report informs citing the BBC.

    The State Department said the messages were "top secret" and could not be released.

    Spokesman John Kirby said the emails were not marked classified at the time they were sent.

    Mrs Clinton's use of a personal email as secretary of state has dogged her bid for the US presidency.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi