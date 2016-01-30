Hillary Clinton emails declared 'top secret'

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-two emails sent through Hillary Clinton's unsecured home server while she was secretary of state contained government secrets, US officials say, Report informs citing the BBC.

The State Department said the messages were "top secret" and could not be released.

Spokesman John Kirby said the emails were not marked classified at the time they were sent.

Mrs Clinton's use of a personal email as secretary of state has dogged her bid for the US presidency.