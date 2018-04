© AFP 2018/ HOANG DINH Nam

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Cotzias has received a threatening letter, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Minister of Citizens Protection Nikos Toskas, in charge of the work of police, said that the letter contained a threat "We have three bullets for you."

According to him, police are serious about such threats and launched an investigation.