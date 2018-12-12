Germany strengthens its borders with France after Strasbourg incident

© DPA https://report.az/storage/news/a83aaecd17b728aaa5c0faa67a0972d5/626c6a9a-5068-45cc-9083-c081f52f635e_292.jpg

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Federal police of Germany tightened control on the border with France after the shooting incident in Strasbourg, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the representative of the German police, the checkpoints located at major border crossings, as well as police were dispatched to Kehl, Breisach am Rhein Rheinau cities and Iffezheim municipility. The check time last up to 90 minutes.

"We depend on our colleagues in France. While the situation is not settled, we will maintain control, " a police official said, adding that they checked not only cars but also public transport.

Notably, 29-year-old Chekatt Cherif opened fire in the center of Strasbourg.

4 people were killed and 12 were injured in the shooting.

According to the information provided by a source in French Prosecutor's office, the anti-terrorist division was engaged in investigation of the incident at the Department in Paris.