 Top
    Close photo mode

    Germany plans to fine Facebook for user offences

    Justice Minister said they were checking whether it would be possible to make social networking sites legally liable for illegal posts

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ GERMAN officials say Facebook is doing too little to stop hate speech and that it could face stiff fines unless it deletes illegal content faster

    Justice Minister Heiko Maas said his ministry was checking whether it would be possible to make social networking sites legally liable for illegal posts, Report informs, referring to Gazeta.Ru.

    “Of course in the end, we also have to think about fines, if other measures fail to work. That would be a strong incentive to act quickly”, Mass told.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi